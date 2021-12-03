BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials kicked off Engine 45’s annual Holiday Train Garden display on Friday.
This marks the 66th year the holiday train garden, which measures 12 feet by 40 feet, has been on display in Baltimore.
The display will remain open to the public until Jan. 2.
Fire Chief Niles Ford, City Council President Nick Mosby, Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer and Engine 45 Capt. Jason Turner were on hand for Friday's event.
Engine 45 is located at 2700 Glen Ave. in the Mount Washington neighborhood.