CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Fire Department, Engine 45 Holiday Train Garden

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City officials kicked off Engine 45’s annual Holiday Train Garden display on Friday.

This marks the 66th year the holiday train garden, which measures 12 feet by 40 feet, has been on display in Baltimore.

READ MORE: Maryland Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud Conspiracy

The display will remain open to the public until Jan. 2.

READ MORE: Reese, Owusu Lead No. 8 Maryland Women Past Miami

Fire Chief Niles Ford, City Council President Nick Mosby, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer and Engine 45 Capt. Jason Turner were on hand for Friday’s event.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,700 New Cases Reported As State Surpasses 11K Deaths

Engine 45 is located at 2700 Glen Ave. in the Mount Washington neighborhood.

CBS Baltimore Staff