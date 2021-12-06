BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The hits keeping coming for the Baltimore Ravens, who likely lost All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport was first to the report the news, saying Humphrey suffered what’s believed to be a season-ending should injury, which marks the latest setback for Baltimore’s injury-afflicted defense.
#Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021
Citing sources, Rapoport said it’s suspected that the Pro Bowler might have torn his pectoral muscle, but he’ll undergo an MRI and additional testing Monday to confirm that diagnosis.
From @GMFB: The #Ravens likely lost Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey for the rest of 2021 with a potential torn pec, sources say. He’ll have an MRI and more tests today to confirm. pic.twitter.com/31mjpGmmxy
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021
The season-ending injury was confirmed by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.
Losing Humphrey would be a devastating blow to the Ravens' depleted secondary, which has already lost cornerback strong safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Marcus Peters to injuries.
As WJZ previously reported, all five cornerbacks on Baltimore’s roster were questionable heading into Sunday’s game.