OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens officially placed cornerback Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve, ending his season, but there was some good news on the injury front for a change.
Cornerback Kevon Seymour was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, adding depth to a depleted secondary, and offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, a late signee who’s been out all year after he tore his Achilles, has been designated to return to practice, the team announced.
We have placed DB Marlon Humphrey on IR.
We have activated DB Kevon Seymour from Reserve and designated T Ja'Wuan James to return to practice.
James would be a welcome addition to an offensive line that has been blitzed the most in the NFL and is 10th in quarterback pressures allowed, according to Pro Football Reference.
In five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the former first-round pick started 65 games from 2014 to 2018. He signed a 4-year $51 million contract with the Denver Broncos in 2019, but only played three games with the team in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Broncos cut James after the Achilles injury, and the Ravens swooped in to sign the lineman to a 2-year contract in June.
Seymour's return comes with the Ravens' secondary already missing starters Marcus Peters, DeShon Elliott and Humphrey, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens signed Seymour off the practice squad on Nov. 27 ahead of their home game against the Cleveland Browns, only to place him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two days later.