TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Alarmed staffers and parents participated in the first of three community discussions Monday night after an uptick in disruptions and violence at Baltimore County Schools.

Superintendent Darryl Williams called for the virtual meetings earlier this month, attributing the unprecedented level of unrest to pandemic trauma.

“The ongoing trauma experienced by families as a result of this global pandemic continues to manifest itself in an uptick of disruptive behaviors,” Williams said in a letter to parents on Dec. 3. “We are not alone, school systems across the nation are facing similar challenges.”

A freshman girl was airlifted to a hospital the day before Williams’ announcement after a locker room fight at Franklin High School. The second girl in the fight was charged with first-degree assault.

In October, videos from Dundalk High School circulated online, showing students fighting each other in the parking lot. School leaders held a similar town hall that month.