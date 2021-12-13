BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Monday released body camera footage from a deadly police-involved shooting last month in Anne Arundel County.
Officers were called to a Glen Burnie home about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 after a woman called 911, saying she was chased from the home by a relative who was armed with a knife, the Attorney General's Office said. No one answered the door when police arrived, but after forcing entry, officers found Digno Yorro Jr. holding a knife.
In the 7:41-minute video clip, officers can be heard ordering Yorro to drop the knife. When he doesn’t, an officer fires multiple bean bag rounds at him. Unfazed, Yorro retreats behind a kitchen counter, shrugging off a blast from a police stun gun and repeated commands to drop the weapon.
Midway through the clip, Yorro can be seen walking toward officers, one of whom opens fire with his handgun. Yorro collapses to the floor and cries out in pain. At that point, officers can be seen securing the knife and administering first aid to Yorro, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A search of the home uncovered the body of a woman who had signs of trauma, the Attorney General’s Office said. She was identified as Yorro’s mother, Valentina.
The officer who fatally shot Yorro was identified as Cpl. J. Burger, a six-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division (IID), which was established this year as part of recent policing reforms. The group is responsible for investigating all police-involved deaths of civilians.