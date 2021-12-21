BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said he feels “fine” after testing positive for COVID-19.
Olszewski tweeted Tuesday morning that the positive result came from a PCR test he took as part of his regular testing regimen.
“I’m asymptomatic and currently feel fine,” said the county executive, who’s been vaccinated and has gotten his booster shot.
Olszewski said he's quarantining and working from home for the time being, and that he's working with the health department to notify any close contacts.
“This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue (to) face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant,” he said.
The county executive urged Marylanders to do their part by getting vaccinated and boosted if they haven't already done so.
News of Olszewki’s test comes a day after Gov. Larry Hogan disclosed he too has tested positive for COVID-19.
