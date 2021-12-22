BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore Ravens have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. They’re one of eight teams sending at least five players to the game.

TE Mark Andrews, RS Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard and K Justin Tucker have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s all-star game. The game will be played on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It’s Devin Duvernay’s first Pro Bowl nod, while it’s Tucker’s fifth. Jackson is back in the Pro Bowl after being passed over in 2020. It’s Andrews’ second time and Ricard’s third.

Mark Andrews is the only starter of the five.

Notable of this group:

🏈 @Dev_Duv5 in as KR/PR & had ZERO experience in either b4 drafted

🏈@jtuck9 & @PRic508: UNDRAFTED

🏈@Lj_era8 has more Pro Bowls (2) than the 4 QBs drafted ahead of him combined (1- Josh Allen)

🏈@Mandrews_81 is just that good #Beast @wjz https://t.co/O4XP6yDRmo — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 23, 2021

Four former Ravens were also selected. Orlando Brown Junior, who was traded to the Chiefs; Matthew Judon, who signed with the Patriots offseason; Ryan Jensen, with Tampa Bay; and Kyle Juszczyk, with the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts led all teams with a league-best seven selections.

WJZ’s Max McGee thinks Marquise Brown was snubbed. Do you think so?