BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven Baltimore Ravens have been voted into the Pro Bowl for their performances on the field this season, but quarterback Lamar Jackson was not among them.
Getting the nod are:
- Orlando Brown, Jr. (second Pro Bowl)
- Calais Campbell (sixth Pro Bowl)
- Morgan Cox (fourth Pro Bowl)
- Marlon Humphrey (second Pro Bowl)
- Patrick Rickard (second Pro Bowl)
- Justin Tucker (fourth Pro Bowl)
7 Ravens named Pro Bowlers in 2020.
(note: there is no Pro Bowl game this season, just the honor).
Catch 2-time (!) Pro Bowler @ZEUS__78 on our "Purple Playbook" show this Saturday 11:35pm on @WJZ.
Well done, Junior! @JimmysSeafood 🏈 https://t.co/pEUdtfWpeL
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 22, 2020
The Ravens were one of four teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, to have seven players named to the Pro Bowl this year.
In a news release from the team, Campbell, who was voted into the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year, credited his team with making the award possible.
“This is 100% a team award. I don’t really enjoy the individual awards, because this is a team game, and you can’t do anything by yourself. You need to have good players around you to be successful,” he said. “But there is an All-Star game – a Pro Bowl – so as players, of course you want it and appreciate it. You work hard for it, but nobody can do this without their teammates. For me, being a part of this great team, it’s definitely a great accolade to share.”
Congrats to our Pro Bowlers‼️🎉@jtuck9 @CalaisCampbell @PRic508 @morgancox46 @marlon_humphrey @ZEUS__78 pic.twitter.com/bItXuREYLl
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2020
Jackson, who was the offensive MVP at last year’s Pro Bowl, did not make the cut. Instead, the AFC will be represented at quarterback by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.
2021 #ProBowl Quarterbacks! pic.twitter.com/ojPvd231k1
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2020
Last year, 13 Ravens were named to the AFC team.