COVID LATEST2.2K More Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Up Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMKid of the Year
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:AFC, Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell, Justin Tucker, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Marlon Humphrey, Matthew Judon, morgan cox, NFL, Orlando Brown Jr., Patrick Rickard, Pro Bowl, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven Baltimore Ravens have been voted into the Pro Bowl for their performances on the field this season, but quarterback Lamar Jackson was not among them.

Getting the nod are:

  • Orlando Brown, Jr. (second Pro Bowl)
  • Calais Campbell (sixth Pro Bowl)
  • Morgan Cox (fourth Pro Bowl)
  • Marlon Humphrey (second Pro Bowl)
  • Patrick Rickard (second Pro Bowl)
  • Justin Tucker (fourth Pro Bowl)

The Ravens were one of four teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, to have seven players named to the Pro Bowl this year.

In a news release from the team, Campbell, who was voted into the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year, credited his team with making the award possible.

“This is 100% a team award. I don’t really enjoy the individual awards, because this is a team game, and you can’t do anything by yourself. You need to have good players around you to be successful,” he said. “But there is an All-Star game – a Pro Bowl – so as players, of course you want it and appreciate it. You work hard for it, but nobody can do this without their teammates. For me, being a part of this great team, it’s definitely a great accolade to share.”

Jackson, who was the offensive MVP at last year’s Pro Bowl, did not make the cut. Instead, the AFC will be represented at quarterback by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.

 

Last year, 13 Ravens were named to the AFC team.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply