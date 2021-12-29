BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the year comes to an end and we prepare to say goodbye to 2021, the time comes to celebrate the possibilities of 2022.

After last year’s isolated celebrations, the chance to embrace in the streets and bring in the new year is enticing.

Luckily, there are lots of engaging events happening around Baltimore.

If you’re looking to get out and celebrate, these Baltimore-based events will help you ring in the year right!

Note: As the Omicron variant spreads, many events are canceling their celebration. The events in this list may be subject to change. If so, the article will be updated accordingly.

Cat’s Eye Pub: Jules Riser Band New Year’s Eve Happy Hour

Cat’s Eye Pub in Fell’s Point will be hosting a New Year’s party with cheap drinks and live music.

The night will feature music from Jules Riser Band, a Maryland-based known for their rock song covers.

Those interested in attending can find out more information here.

Power Plant Live: NYE Live! Power Plant Live is continuing their annual ‘NYE Live!’ event with a variety of bars, events and liquor/buffet stations open from 9-12 p.m. Experience interactive entertainment with axe throwing, bull riding and line dancing. The night will culminate with a champagne toast at midnight. To see the entertainment layout and buffet breakdown or purchase tickets, visit their event page here.

Charles Street Block Party New Years Eve 2022

The 2022 Charles Street Block party is an intersection of three iconic venues: Banditos, Wayward, and 101.

Enjoy appetizers, a 3.5 hour open bar, late night DJ music and a live midnight countdown with complimentary champagne for toasting.

Access to all three eclectic venues is included on one ticket. Participants must be 21 or older.

Find out more information or purchase tickets on the Charles Street Block Party event page.

A Mobtown New Year’s Eve

Bring a bit of class to your New Year’s Eve at the Mobtown Ballroom, Baltimore’s favorite swing dance venue.

The event will start at 8 p.m. with a swanky cocktail hour.

Following drinks, the Mzz B & Company Dance Band will perform live music at 9 p.m.

This event is black-tie, with participants encouraged to dress to impress.

Proof of vaccination is required at the door and attendees must wear masks.

Purchase tickets here on Mobtown Ballroom’s website.

New Year’s Eve 2022 on Point Ring in your night at The Point in Fells. The event will feature music by DJ Jeff Hurn and will go all night, rolling right into brunch the next morning. General admission is free with optional ticket packages that give access to the open bar, complimentary champagne toast and a food buffet. Those interested can learn more at their Facebook event page.

New Years Eve Party @ Smaltimore

Head down to Canton and join Smaltimore for their annual New Year’s Eve Party.

Enjoy an open buffet filled with sushi, Destiny Wings, chicken tenders and Smaltimore’s famous burgers.

Smaltimore will also be offering four hours of open bar, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and free party favors.

Find out more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Annapolis New Years Eve Fireworks

For those who want to avoid crowds, consider taking in some fireworks with those close to you.

Though Annapolis had to cancel the in-person portion of their planned annual New Year’s Eve festivities, they will still be holding fireworks at 5:30 p.m. and midnight, respectively.

Those interested can view the fireworks from multiple vantage points around the city or on boat.

2022 Baltimore New Year’s Eve Party – Gatsby’s House

Enjoy an upscale celebration with the iconic Great Gatsby style New Year’s Eve party at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.

Enjoy five hours of prepaid bar, live music from DJs, casino games with prizes and a ballroom countdown.

Find out more information and purchase tickets here.

Midnight At 7: Fireworks + A Walk Through Symphony of Lights

For those looking for a child-friendly new years event that doesn’t go into the wee hours, join the Merriweather Symphony of Lights.

This event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a final walk through their iconic light display. The event will end with fireworks at 7 p.m.

To attend, those ages 12+ must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Find out more information here.

New Year’s Eve 2022 | Barcocina, Baltimore

Located right on the water in Fell’s Point, Barcocina is offering a premium 2022 New Year’s Eve event.

Tickets are very limited, so be sure to get them fast.

The event will include snacks, party favors, DJs spinning live, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Higher-tier tickets are also available, offering access to a private bar with 4 hours of top shelf open bar.

For more information, visit their event page here.

New Year’s Eve 2022 At Atlas Quarter

Atlas Quarter’s New Year’s Eve party is a collaboration between Tagliata, The Elk Room, Italian Disco and Monarque in Harbor East.

With four locations to choose from in one party, guests can mingle and float between all locations throughout the night.

Enjoy live piano music at Tagliata, a live jazz band at The Elk Room, a live DJ at Italian Disco and live entertainers at Monarque.

For more information, visit their event page here.

New Year’s Eve at Topside in Revival with Marcus Johnson

Sick of the crowds and the rowdy parties? Want to ring in the new year with style?

Revival is offering an intimate rooftop bar experience with a three-course dinner and a jazz set from Marcus Johnson and his band.

Those attending can choose to enjoy a pre-party dinner or a countdown dinner, in which guests will be treated to a champagne toast.