CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested a Baltimore man in connection with a deadly December shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Dorrell Jackson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Amir Whyee, 21, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Limited On First Day Back At Practice, Harbaugh 'Hopeful' Jackson Will Play Sunday

Officers were called to the 500 block of Random Road about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 in response to a shooting. There, they found Whyee.

READ MORE: Harford County Not Planning On Implementing Mask Mandate

He died in the hospital, police said.

MORE NEWS: BPD Commissioner Harrison Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

Jackson is currently being held in Central Booking and awaits trial.

CBS Baltimore Staff