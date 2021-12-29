BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested a Baltimore man in connection with a deadly December shooting in Southwest Baltimore.
Dorrell Jackson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Amir Whyee, 21, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Random Road about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 in response to a shooting. There, they found Whyee.
He died in the hospital, police said.
Jackson is currently being held in Central Booking and awaits trial.