BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saying hospitals are nearly full and emergency departments are stretched thin, the Maryland Hospital Association is asking Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency.

The organization’s request comes as Maryland sees its COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record levels, and as some hospitals have pivoted to crisis protocols to help manage the growing number of patients they’re treating.

“We respectfully ask the Governor and Secretary of Health to help the hospitals by offering the flexibilities and protections that a limited PHE affords,” MHA President & CEO Bob Atlas said in a statement.

The MHA noted that officials previously declared a public health emergency in Maryland for a year and a half “when conditions were not as dire.” Reinstating a limited PHE, the group said, would help address staffing and other issues.

Over the past two years, hospitals have delayed non-emergency surgeries and come up with creative ways to ensure patients receive treatment, the organization said in a release, but their workforces have been pushed to the brink.

“The main concern currently is workforce,” the group said. “Hospital personnel are stretched to their limits and we cannot demand more from them.”

On Wednesday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic, up from its previous peak of 1,952 set in January 2020.

Of those currently hospitalized, 1,657 are adults in adult care and 367 are adults in intensive care. There are 15 children in acute care and another seven in the ICU.

Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and UMD Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Annapolis are among four hospitals that have shifted to crisis standards of care in response to the recent surge. Others, such as Anne Arundel Medical Center, have enacted contingency care protocols.

The MHA expects other hospitals to undertake similar measures in the coming weeks as they grapple with a rising number of COVID-19 patients.

Officials and public health experts have encouraged Marylanders to get the vaccine and their booster shots if they have not already done so, saying unvaccinated people make up the majority of Maryland’s COVID-19 patients.

The MHA asked the public to do its part to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“Most of the people being treated for COVID in our hospitals are unvaccinated,” the organization said. “Get vaccinated and boosted. Wear masks, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”