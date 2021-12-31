BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surveillance video shared by a local business owner shows the moments an explosion occurred Thursday at a Baltimore coal plant, sending flames and smoke shooting into the air.

The video clip was provided to WJZ by Howard Rosenberg, the owner of Beltsville Auto Recyclers, which is located a little bit more than a mile away from the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in South Baltimore.

About five seconds into the clip, the blast can be seen in the background, trailed by plumes of smoke. From the auto salvage lot, the smoke can be seen expanding as it rises into the air above the plant.

Authorities said coal was being moved on a conveyor belt at the CSX plant shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday when a coal dust explosion happened.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the blast damaged nearby homes and businesses and its shockwaves were felt across the city.

“All employees are accounted for and there were no injuries as a result of this incident. CSX appreciates the swift response of the Baltimore Fire Department,” CSX said in a statement. “The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

City officials said the Maryland Department of the Environment is monitoring air quality in the area.