BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Public Schools and facilities will be closed Monday in light of winter weather.
The school district released a statement Sunday evening saying schools and offices would be closed in response to weather conditions, which are expected to impact roads. Essential personnel are told to await further instructions.
Many parts of Maryland are under winter storm watches and warnings with snow anticipated to fall and accumulate. Some areas such as D.C. and Anne Arundel County could see higher totals.