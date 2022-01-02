BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health and agency partners are closing five state-run COVID-19 testing sites in anticipation of the winter weather that is expected to hit the state on Monday.
With winter weather predicted to have impacts on road and transportation systems, the state is suspending operations at sites in Anne Arundel, Harford and Prince George’s counties, along with Baltimore City.
The following testing sites will be closed:
- Annapolis (Bladen & Calvert streets)
- Anne Arundel County (Anne Arundel Medical Center)
- Baltimore City (State Center)
- Harford County (Upper Chesapeake Health)
- Prince George’s County (City of Praise Family Ministries)
Besides that, the state said there might also be changes made to testing and vaccination clinics on Tuesday.