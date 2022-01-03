BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A total of 21 Baltimore County schools have shifted to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19 infections, and seven more have partially closed, the school system said Monday.
Baltimore County Public Schools on Sunday announced 13 schools would shift to virtual learning, and a handful of partial closures.READ MORE: DPW Warns Road Conditions, Rise In COVID-19 Cases Could Delay Trash, Recycling Pickup On Tuesday
A majority of the closures run through Friday, Jan. 7, but the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences will not reopen until Jan. 17 and the Ridge Ruxton School will not reopen until Jan. 14.READ MORE: Nearly 16K Still Without Power Monday Evening After Snowstorm, BGE Says
The closures are based on Maryland Department of Health guidelines recommending that schools shift to online learning if 5% or more of students, teachers and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days.
Full closures:
- Chapel Hill Elementary School
- Deer Park Middle Magnet School
- Dulaney High School
- Dundalk High School
- Fullerton Elementary School
- Lansdowne High School
- Lansdowne Middle School
- Milford Mill Academy
- New Town High School
- Northwest Academy of Health Sciences
- Parkville High School
- Parkville Middle School
- Randallstown High School
- Ridge Ruxton School
- Riverview Elementary School
- Sandalwood Elementary School
- Scotts Branch Elementary School
- Timber Grove Elementary School
- Westowne Elementary School
- Woodholme Elementary School
- Woodlawn High School
Partial closures:
- Carroll Manor Elementary School (Grade 4 only)
- Edgemere Elementary School (pre-school program only)
- Logan Elementary School (prekindergarten only)
- Lyons Mill Elementary School (Grade 5 only)
- Red House Run Elementary School (prekindergarten only)
- Stemmers Run Middle School (Grade 6 only)
- Victory Villa Elementary School (kindergarten only)