By Brandon Weigel
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Live racing at Laurel Park is cancelled Saturday and Sunday due to the inclement weather, the Maryland Jockey Club tweeted Friday.

Snow blanketed the Baltimore-Washington region overnight, with accumulation between 3 to 6 inches. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20’s for much of Saturday and there’s the potential for freezing rain to hit the area on Sunday.

Racing was also canceled Thursday and Friday due to the frigid conditions.

The Maryland Jockey Club said live racing is scheduled to return on Friday, Jan. 14.

