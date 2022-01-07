SNOW CLOSURESThe Latest School, Government & Business Closures, Delays
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.

You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.

 

Schools

  • Closures
    • Allegany County Public Schools
    • Anne Arundel County Public Schools
    • Arlington Baptist School
    • Baltimore City Public Schools
    • Baltimore County Public Schools
    • Boys’ Latin School
    • Caroline County Public Schools
    • Carroll County Public Schools
    • Carroll Christian School
    • Cathedral Christian Academy
    • Cecil County Public Schools
    • Charles County Public Schools
    • Dorchester County Public Schools
    • Elvaton Christian Academy
    • Gilman School
    • Glenelg Country School
    • Greenspring Montessori School
    • Harford County Public Schools
    • Harford Day School
    • Howard County Public Schools
    • Immaculate Heart of Mary School
    • Kent County Public Schools
    • Maryland School for the Deaf
    • Montgomery County Public Schools
    • Queen Anne’s County Schools
    • Somerset County Public Schools
    • Washington County Public Schools
    • Worcester County Public Schools
  • Delays
    • Cambridge School (Opens at 10:30 a.m.)
    • Frederick County Schools (Two Hour Delay)
    • Grace Classical Academy (Two Hour Delay)
    • Mercy High School (Two Hour Delay)
    • Montessori School of Westminster (Two Hour Delay)

Colleges

  • Closures
    • Anne Arundel Community College (Virtual Continues)
    • Baltimore City Community College (All Virtual)
    • Bowie State University (All Virtual)
    • Harford Community College
    • Prince Georges Community College (All Virtual)
  • Delays
    • Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll Community College (Opens at noon)
    • Cecil College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Chesapeake College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Community College of Baltimore County (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Johns Hopkins University (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Maryland Institute College of Art (Opens at 11 a.m.)
    • McDaniel College (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Towson University (In-Person 10 a.m., Virtual on time)

Child Care

  • Closures
    • Caring Hearts Childcare
    • Creative Journeys Learning Center
    • Emmanuel Early Childhood Learning Center
    • Family Rainbow Learning Center
    • Field Preparatory Child Care
    • German Hill A+ Learning Center
    • Happy Feet Enrichment Childcare Center
    • Hunt’s Church Pre School
    • In2lectuals Child Development Center
    • Kiddie Learning Center
    • Kidz Kastle Child Development Center
    • Little Angels Learning Palace Daycare
    • Little Flowers Childhood and Development Center
    • Little Jewels Daycare Center
    • Little People Development Center
  • Delays
    • Angel Keepers Childcare Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Annapolis Child Development Center (Two Hour Delay)
    • Apple Tree Children’s Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Child Care of Windsor (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Children R Us Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
    • God’s Little Cherubs Elementary School (Opens at 8 a.m.)
    • Heavenly Angels Early Learning Center (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Hickory Child Development Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Little Bears Den Learning Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
    • Little Kings and Queens Daycare (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Loftin Love Christian Day Care (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
    • Magic Moments Early Learning Center (Opens at 9 a.m.)
    • Milestone Children’s Center (Opens at 9:30 a.m.)
    • Milk and Honey Child Care (Two Hour Delay)

Adult Care

  • Closures
    • Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center
    • Talbot County Senior Center
  • Delays
    • Baltimore County Senior Centers (Open at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll County Senior Centers (Open at 10 a.m.)

Government

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Annapolis City Government (Opens two hours late)
    • Anne Arundel County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Anne Arundel County District Court (Opens at 11 a.m.)
    • Baltimore County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Baltimore County Public Library (Opens at 11 a.m.)
    • Calvert County Circuit Court (2 hour delay)
    • Carroll County Circuit Court (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll County District Courts (Open at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Carroll County Public Library (Opens at noon)
    • Cecil County Circuit Court (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Cecil County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Fort Detrick (Opening two hours late)
    • Harford County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Howard County Circuit Court (Two Hour Delay)
    • Howard County District Court (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Howard County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Kent County Government (Opens at 10:30 a.m.)
    • Montgomery County Government (Opens at 10 a.m.)
    • Prince George’s County (Opening at 10:30 a.m.)
    • MD Dept. Of Health COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination Sites

Businesses

  • Closures
    • Irvine Nature Center
    • The Maryland Zoo
  • Delays

