BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and Department of Transportation director Steve Sharkey urged residents to drive slowly on city streets or avoid unnecessary travel following the snow.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the city had received between 2 to 4 inches of snow, Scott said.

Crews with the departments of Transportation, Public Works, General Services and Recreation and Parks worked Thursday night into Friday morning to prepare roads and clear them once snow began accumulating, officials said.

The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state.

Scott warned high wind gusts up to 30 mph later in the afternoon could lead to refreezing on city streets. Temperatures in the area are expected to peak at 31 degrees about noon before dipping back into the 20’s.

Posted speed limits are for ideal driving conditions, meaning motorists should drive below those limits when there’s ice on the ground, Sharkey said.

The snow on Friday may be done, but more winter weather is in store for the weekend, with the potential for freezing rain on Sunday.

The government will be providing further updates at snow.baltimorecity.gov.

The Department of Public Works canceled bulk trash collection, street sweeping, street and alley cleaning, graffiti removal, the Rat Rubout program and other services to allow crews to clear and salt city roadways.

The agency tweeted recycling collection has been canceled Friday in more than 30 neighborhoods.

