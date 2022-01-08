BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some organizations around Maryland are preparing for the potential of freezing rain Sunday morning.

Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon.

Crews from the Maryland State Highway Administration will patrol for freezing conditions and treat accordingly, according to an SHA statement.

Motorists are asked to avoid or delay travel Sunday and Monday and telework if possible.

The SHA has the following tips for those who have to be on the roads:

Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions.

Use extra caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses and ramps. These areas freeze first.

Don’t crowd the plow. Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and SHA equipment.

Citizens can get the latest travel information by logging onto roads.maryland.gov. The Statewide Transportation Operations Resource Map (STORM) identifies where SHA and contractual equipment is and where they have been. The SHA also invites drivers to view the hundreds of live traffic cameras that enables smart travel decisions.

One place people will not be able to visit Sunday is the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

The zoo said in a statement it will be closed to the public Sunday due to the anticipated weather.

The zoo will reopen for its normal winter hours Monday, which are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to Monday until the end of February.

During this time, admission is reduced to $15 per person.

For zoo members and children younger than 2, admission is free.