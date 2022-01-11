BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loved ones and colleagues are paying their respects Tuesday to Keona Holley, the Baltimore police officer who died last month after she was shot in the line of duty.

They gathered Tuesday at the Baltimore Convention Center on West Pratt Street for a wake and service to mourn the loss of Officer Holley and to remember a life that was cut tragically short.

Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, will be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at King Memorial Park.

In a statement, Holley’s family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support in their time of grief from the police department and the entire community.

“While her fellow officers are hurting, they never left our side since the incident on December 16, 2021, and they are still with us today,” the family’s statement said in part.

Out of respect for the officer’s family’s wishes, WJZ will not be broadcasting or streaming the funeral service.

Gov. Hogan just arrived at the convention center for Officer Holley’s funeral. Expect delays through the region today. ⁦@wjz⁩ pic.twitter.com/UI6wIGTnQM — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) January 11, 2022

Gov. Hogan, who ordered flags statewide to be flown at half-staff until Holley has been interred, is expected to deliver remarks at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Holley, a two-year veteran of the police department, was working a voluntary overtime shift about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 when she was shot in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood. She was rushed to Shock Trauma, where she remained in the intensive care unit until she was removed from life support one week later.

Two men arrested a day after the shooting remain in custody while awaiting trial.

Even though she was relatively new to the force, those who came to know Holley said it didn’t take her long to make an impression on the community she served.

Markis Johnson, who runs a center that helps people dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues, said she offered to help him in any way that she could.

“She always talked about how she likes to engage with a community,” he told WJZ previously. “She wanted to be one of the individuals to help change the outlook of how people see police officers.”

Holley is survived by her four children, among other relatives.

“God has called his angel Kee Kee home, but we stand committed to Kee Kee’s dream of building a safer and stronger community for all the residents, children and mothers of Baltimore,” her family said.

It’s expected that funeral proceedings will have impact on traffic near the convention center and near King Memorial Park.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said residents should expect delays in the following areas from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Pratt Street between Paca and Light Streets

Russell/Paca Street between Lee and Pratt Streets

Sharp Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

Howard Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

Conway Street between Light and Howard Streets

Charles Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

To relieve traffic congestion, the transportation department is making several adjustments to traffic in the area, including:

Single lane closures along northbound and southbound Howard Street between Camden and Conway Streets (next to the median in both directions)

Right lane closure of westbound Conway Street between Charles and Howard Streets

Southbound Charles Street will be closed at Conway Street

Westbound Conway Street will be closed to through traffic between Light and Howard streets at 12:30 p.m. and will remain closed until funeral vehicles clear the area.

Additionally, drivers should expect delays in the following areas during Officer Holley’s funeral procession Tuesday afternoon: