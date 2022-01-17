BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 2,500 homes and businesses were without power Monday morning after a winter storm swept through Maryland.
About 9 a.m., Baltimore Gas & Electric's outage map showed a total of 181 active outages affecting 2,643 customers, most of them concentrated in Baltimore City.
Additional outages were reported in Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties, as well as parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties served by BGE.
“BGE crews are actively responding to power outages due to snow and high winds,” a message on BGE’s website states.
"BGE crews are actively responding to power outages due to snow and high winds," a message on BGE's website states.

Residents or business owners experiencing disruptions to their service are asked to report outages and downed wires to BGE.
The utility can be reached at 877-778-222. Additionally, customers can report power outages online or by texting OUT to MYBGE (69243).