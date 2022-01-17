BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 46 crashes and 50 disabled vehicles on Monday after snow covered much of the state on Sunday evening, the agency said.

Glyndon in Baltimore County and Columbia in Howard County both saw three inches of snow accumulation, and parts of Western Maryland saw between 4 1/2 and 8 inches.

#FirstAlert: Here's a look at snow totals from last night. Fort Ritchie in Washington County picked up over 8"! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/d3IIIC9P7a — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 17, 2022

The freezing rain the followed the snowfall left sloppy, slick conditions on some roads and sidewalks.

Between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Maryland State Police responded to 537 calls for service, the agency said.

#UPDATE From 3a-3p today, @mdsp responded to 46 crashes and 50 disabled/unattended vehicles and answered 537 calls for service. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for the latest road conditions. (1/2) — MD State Police (@MDSP) January 17, 2022

A Wind Advisory remains in place for much of Maryland until 10 p.m.

Snow emergency plans are still in effect for Allegany, Garrett and Frederick counties, police said.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. in Garrett County and parts of Allegany County.