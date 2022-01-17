WEATHER:Wind Advisory In Effect For Most Of Maryland Until 10 P.M.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 46 crashes and 50 disabled vehicles on Monday after snow covered much of the state on Sunday evening, the agency said.

Glyndon in Baltimore County and Columbia in Howard County both saw three inches of snow accumulation, and parts of Western Maryland saw between 4 1/2 and 8 inches.

The freezing rain the followed the snowfall left sloppy, slick conditions on some roads and sidewalks.

Between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Maryland State Police responded to 537 calls for service, the agency said.

A Wind Advisory remains in place for much of Maryland until 10 p.m.

Snow emergency plans are still in effect for Allegany, Garrett and Frederick counties, police said.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. in Garrett County and parts of Allegany County.

