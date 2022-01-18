REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Someone deliberately started the two-alarm fire that torched a Reisterstown apartment building Monday night, authorities said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department on Tuesday said an unnamed person has been charged with first-degree arson after investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to preliminary details released by the fire department, but 20 residents were displaced. A dog also died in the fire.

The fire erupted at an apartment complex on Brookebury Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Crews sounded a second alarm after arriving to find heavy flames coming from the building.

A neighbor’s ring camera across the street captures billowing smoke and fire shooting out of the apartment complex roof.

This was last night around 830 along Brookebury Drive in #Reisterstown @wjz pic.twitter.com/DX2Hd2jwfP — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 18, 2022

The name of the person suspected of starting the fire was not immediately released Tuesday.

Carlos Meier, who lives nearby, estimated Monday’s fire is the fourth unit he has seen burned in the decade or so he has lived in the area.

“I feel for a lot of them,” Meier told WJZ. “They probably have to lose a lot of their comfort zone and especially with this kind of weather.”

Twenty residents displaced by the fire are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Restoration crews could be seen doing cleanup and recovery on Tuesday.

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County police for details on the person charged. This story will be updated once we receive the agency’s response.