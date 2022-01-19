BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa on Wednesday declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, when temperatures will feel like the single digits with the wind chill.
"I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold," said Dzirasa. "Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately."
The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of a mix of rain and snow. Accumulation in Central Maryland is expected to be between 1 inch and 1 1/2 inches.
Friday is also an "Alert Day" due to the expected blasts of cold air, which will bring single-digit wind chills.
Code Blue alerts are issued when temperatures, including the wind chill, are forecasted to reach 13 degrees or lower or conditions threaten vulnerable populations in the city. There have been three cold weather-related deaths in Baltimore this winter, according to the health department.
During the cold weather season, from Nov. 21 to March 15, city agencies will distribute meals to at-risk seniors, help residents apply for energy assistance and assist with weatherizing homes.
The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services also works to expand capacity at shelters.
Health officials advise residents to do the following during cold weather:
- Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.
- Wear a hat and/or scarf outside
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol
- Walk slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them to prevent falls
- Check on children, the elderly and chronically ill
- Provide appropriate shelter for pets