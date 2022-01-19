BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow.

The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of a winter weather threat. The timing of the overnight rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen during a time many of us will be commuting to work on Thursday morning.

High pressure to our east and the return flow will usher in slightly milder air ahead of a cold front today. Highs will reach into the upper 40s this afternoon. Some rain showers will develop ahead of and along this front tonight. These showers could mix with sleet or snow later tonight before changing before transition to a light snow, which will see modest accumulation.

With the front to our southeast and colder artic fair filtering into the region on Thursday, a period of light snow could continue for a few hours before coming to an end Thursday afternoon. Our temperatures will remain chilly and grow increasingly colder late Thursday and into the night time hours.

The artic chill will continue into Friday as the day starts in the teens and single digits in the west, only rising to the lower to mid 20s on Friday afternoon.

While most locations will remain snow-free, parts of southern Maryland could experience a brush with some light accumulating snow as a coastal low begins to take shape near the Outer Banks and moves northeastward.

