BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of the Baltimore-Washington region from Thursday morning through the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Wednesday in anticipation of rain that is expected to fall overnight and transition to snow Thursday morning.

It’s predicted that up to two inches of snow could accumulate, though those amounts could be closer to three inches in certain places.

That’s why the WJZ First Alert Weather team has declared an “Alert Day” on Thursday to keep your family safe and informed.

“What we’re going to be watching here from the west is a cold front and the area of low pressure that’s associated with it,” WJZ First Alert Meteorologist Tim Williams said. “The cold front comes through late (Wednesday night) and it will drop our temperatures. The area of low pressure will bring the moisture.”

Areas under the advisory include Washington, D.C., as well as portions of central, northern and southern Maryland. That means parts of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

“We get into Thursday morning and (rain) is starting to move across the area. The (I-95) corridor is the dividing line. … You get down to Ocean City, the temperatures are mild enough that we are talking about an all-rain event, but we are looking at snow in the north and western counties,” Williams said.

Expect slippery road conditions on Thursday morning, which could make for a challenging commute. It is also recommended that residents tread carefully on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slippery.

