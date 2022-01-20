BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Safe Streets worker was among three victims slain Wednesday night in a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore, officials said.

The deadly shooting sparked immediate outcry from Baltimore officials, including Mayor Brandon Scott. Saying “enough is enough,” the mayor called for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

“We cannot and will not allow violence to continue to plague our city,” Scott said in a statement. “Our Safe Streets workers put their lives on the line day in and day out because they believe in a better future for our city.”

The shooting unfolded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East Monument Street and North Montford Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene and three others were rushed to area hospitals. Two of them did not survive, but the fourth shooting victim was expected to survive.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison lamented the tragedy, saying Safe Streets workers routinely step in to prevent and resolve the type of violence seen Wednesday night.

Harrison vowed that police would do everything in their power to catch those responsible.

“We are dedicating every available resource to finding and apprehending the cowardly perpetrators of this act,” the commissioner said.

The city’s Safe Streets program was adopted as part of an effort to head off gun violence through “violence interrupters,” or people trained in conflict resolution, counseling, and mentorship. The program has been in place since 2007.

Wednesday’s victim marks the third Safe Streets worker killed in Baltimore in recent years, according to records compiled by WJZ.

Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said Baltimore must do better.

“We are heartbroken and angered by the news that another one of our own, a member of the Safe Streets family, was tragically taken from us during tonight’s quadruple shooting in East Baltimore,” Jackson said. “We lost a brother, a villager, who was doing his job and nothing more.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.