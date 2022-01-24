BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three firefighters died and one is in critical condition after battling a blaze Monday morning in a vacant rowhouse that partially collapsed, officials said.

Fire crews were initially called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a row home in the 200 block of South Stricker Street about 6 a.m. Monday.

At some point, a partial collapse occurred, trapping four firefighters inside, said Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford. One firefighter was immediately rescued and two more were removed within an hour.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died in the incident, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday evening. A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Shortly after city and fire officials confirmed the deaths of the firefighters, condolences started pouring in from elected leaders across the region.

Mayor Brandon Scott

“This is a gut wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters. There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today. My heart is with the Firefighters, their families, and the entire Baltimore City Fire Department who put the lives and safety of others before their own wellbeing each and every day. I ask that all of Baltimore keep them in our prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford

“Every day our Firefighters, our first responders put their lives on the line for the sake of others. Today, three Firefighters lost their lives in service to our city, and another remains remained in critical condition. From this moment, we will honor those we lost today, for their bravery, their courage, their love for helping others and the respect they had for the Baltimore City Fire Department.”

Gov. Larry Hogan

“Our hearts are broken for the entire Baltimore City Fire Department as three of our bravest have fallen in the line of duty. A fourth firefighter was critically injured and is on life support. Each and every day, our firefighters and first responders answer the call and are ready to run into danger—this is our worst nightmare.

“This morning, I spoke to both Mayor Scott and Chief Ford, and at my direction, the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management continue to provide assistance to the city.

“Effective immediately, I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of these fallen heroes. I call on all Marylanders to honor the memories of these brave souls, and pray for their families and fellow firefighters.”

City Councilman Zeke Cohen

All the love in the world to @BCFDL734 @BaltimoreFire who lost three members in a horrific fire this morning. Baltimore has the best Fire Department in the country. Bar none. The members make it so. Forever grateful for their bravery. We are grieving with you. — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) January 24, 2022

City Councilman Mark Conway

My thoughts are with the families, friends, and colleagues of the firefighters who lost their lives today. We continue to hope for the full recovery of the firefighter still hospitalized. Heroes, all. https://t.co/AiPqDwtZLs — Councilman Mark Conway (@MarkConway4th) January 24, 2022

City Councilman Eric Costello

BCFD Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo made the ultimate sacrifice today. More details from @MayorBMScott attached. Please hold their families & loved ones, and their brothers & sisters at @BaltimoreFire in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/DrOO7JZ7Jk — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) January 24, 2022

City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett

The people who choose to join the @BaltimoreFire Department are among the bravest frontline first responders in our city. I’m saddened to learn that we’ve lost three firefighters today in the line of duty and send my heartfelt regards to their family, friends, and colleagues. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Z3tmS2dz7w — Kristerfer B (@CouncilmanKB) January 24, 2022

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos

My heart is breaking for the families of our brave fire fighters. I will not rest until we eliminate – by rehab or demolition- vacant properties in our city. This is one of the reasons I ran for office. I’m so sorry we didn’t do it in time. https://t.co/nRc2BeYC4E — Odette Ramos (@odetteramos) January 24, 2022

Baltimore Comptroller Bill Henry

“Baltimore has lost three heroes today. My heart goes out to the families and friends of our fallen firefighters.

Please keep them and everyone at the BCFD in your prayers as they deal with this devastating loss.”

Anne Arundel County County Executive Steuart Pittman

On behalf of Anne Arundel County, I want to offer our heartfelt condolences and support for @BaltimoreFire on the loss of three of their own today. We pray for those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and keep their families in our hearts. — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) January 24, 2022

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

State Senator Jill Carter