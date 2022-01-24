CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City Fire Department, Kelsey Sadler, Kenny Lacayo, Lt. Paul Butrim, partial building collapse, South Stricker Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three firefighters died and one is in critical condition after battling a blaze Monday morning in a vacant rowhouse that partially collapsed, officials said.

Fire crews were initially called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a row home in the 200 block of South Stricker Street about 6 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: 3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed In Partial Building Collapse, 1 In Critical Condition

At some point, a partial collapse occurred, trapping four firefighters inside, said Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford. One firefighter was immediately rescued and two more were removed within an hour.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died in the incident, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday evening. A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, remains at the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Shortly after city and fire officials confirmed the deaths of the firefighters, condolences started pouring in from elected leaders across the region.

Mayor Brandon Scott
“This is a gut wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters. There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today. My heart is with the Firefighters, their families, and the entire Baltimore City Fire Department who put the lives and safety of others before their own wellbeing each and every day. I ask that all of Baltimore keep them in our prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford
“Every day our Firefighters, our first responders put their lives on the line for the sake of others. Today, three Firefighters lost their lives in service to our city, and another remains remained in critical condition. From this moment, we will honor those we lost today, for their bravery, their courage, their love for helping others and the respect they had for the Baltimore City Fire Department.”

Gov. Larry Hogan
“Our hearts are broken for the entire Baltimore City Fire Department as three of our bravest have fallen in the line of duty. A fourth firefighter was critically injured and is on life support. Each and every day, our firefighters and first responders answer the call and are ready to run into danger—this is our worst nightmare.

“This morning, I spoke to both Mayor Scott and Chief Ford, and at my direction, the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management continue to provide assistance to the city.

“Effective immediately, I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of these fallen heroes. I call on all Marylanders to honor the memories of these brave souls, and pray for their families and fellow firefighters.”

READ MORE: Manager At La Scala Ristorante Italiano Killed On Sunday Night, Restaurant Says

City Councilman Zeke Cohen

City Councilman Mark Conway

City Councilman Eric Costello

City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos

Baltimore Comptroller Bill Henry
“Baltimore has lost three heroes today. My heart goes out to the families and friends of our fallen firefighters.

Please keep them and everyone at the BCFD in your prayers as they deal with this devastating loss.”

Anne Arundel County County Executive Steuart Pittman

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

MORE NEWS: Code Blue Alert Extreme Cold Alert Issued For Baltimore City

State Senator Jill Carter

CBS Baltimore Staff