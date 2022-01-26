Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh and her attorney Steven Silverman, left, leave a sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Pugh was sentenced to three years in federal prison for arranging fraudulent sales of her self-published children's books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been released from an Alabama prison and transferred to a Baltimore halfway house, according to online federal prison records.
The 71-year-old resigned from her position in May of 2019. Then, in November she pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the “Healthy Holly” scandal. Pugh pleaded guilty to four of 11 charges , including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and two counts of tax evasion.
