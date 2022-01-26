CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant was shot and killed Tuesday in northeast Baltimore, sources have confirmed to WJZ.

Officers responded at 2:43 p.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, where they found James E. Blue III shot multiple times, police said.

READ MORE: Health Experts Predict More Variants Will Emerge In Coming Months

Blue was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

READ MORE: Orioles To Get Rent Credit For Ballpark Upgrade

Events leading up to the shooting or a possible motive have not been disclosed.

Police on Wednesday announced a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2581.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Handed Life Sentence In Fatal Mondawmin Shooting Spree

Anyone who makes a tip to the hotline that leads to an arrest and charges could be eligible for the reward.

CBS Baltimore Staff