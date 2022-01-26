BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant was shot and killed Tuesday in northeast Baltimore, sources have confirmed to WJZ.
Officers responded at 2:43 p.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, where they found James E. Blue III shot multiple times, police said.
Blue was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.
Events leading up to the shooting or a possible motive have not been disclosed.
Homicide detectives need your help in locating the suspect responsible for the murder of James E. Blue 3rd.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. pic.twitter.com/5Sid8k4D7r
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 26, 2022
Police on Wednesday announced a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2581.
Anyone who makes a tip to the hotline that leads to an arrest and charges could be eligible for the reward.