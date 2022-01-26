BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools is remembering and commemorating Mo Gaba, a Baltimore sports super fan whose outlook on life touched everyone who had the privilege of meeting him.

On Wednesday, the school district celebrated Mo Gaba Day on what would have been Mo’s 16th birthday.

“Mo was so symbolic of even when days were not so good, to make the most out of those days,” said John Nash, principal of Lindale Middle School, Mo’s alma mater.

Mo lost his courageous battle with cancer in 2020. Even at his sickest, he exuded positivity, perseverance and a contagious laugh.

“That spirit lives on in me and I’m sure it lives on in a lot of other people who worked with Mo,” said Trish Gunshore, who worked with Mo in Anne Arundel County Schools.

On this day each year, Lindale Middle will award one student who personifies Mo’s spirit with the “Mo Gaba Award.” This year, it went to Andrew Henn, Mo’s best friend since kindergarten.

“The strength that he pulled from Andrew was phenomenal and it was a blessing to be a part of, to watch,” said Lynn Leitch, a teaching assistant, who worked with Mo for seven years.

Mo began calling in to 105.7 The Fan to share his passion for Baltimore sports with local listeners. His personality did not go unnoticed. In fact, he was elected into the Orioles Hall of Fame and made history in the NFL when he became the first person to announce a draft pick in Braille.

His school administrator, Scott Edwards, said they are now teaching Mo’s wisdom in the classroom.

“That young man challenges me every day to be a better version of myself,” Edwards said. “When I think about my own children, I want the same values that Mo demonstrated to be the values that they have, as well.”

Mo’s values are already instilled in his friends, too.

“Mo inspired me by never giving up,” said Kendrick Taylor, an eighth grader at Lindale Middle. “So, that’s why I play football because I never give up. I’m playing for Mo sometimes.”

Several other students were recognized with the “Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance” Award. These are students making a positive impact in their school community, just as Mo did.