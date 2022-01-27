BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The B&O Railroad Museum is donating a percentage of its admissions Sunday to honor three Baltimore firefighters killed in the line of service Monday.
Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning, vacant home in West Baltimore.
A fourth firefighter who was trapped, John McMaster, was released Thursday from Shock Trauma after being hospitalized in critical condition Monday. Sadler on Thursday was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.
On Sunday the museum is donating half of its admission revenue to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation.
“Our hearts are heavy with the news of the three fire service members that died in the line of duty and know that many wish to help those families in our community as well,” the museum said.
The donations will provide immediate financial support to the families of any Baltimore City firefighter or paramedic who suffers a serious injury or death while an active member of the department, the museum said.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To get in touch, call 410-752-2490 or visit www.BORail.org.