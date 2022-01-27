INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: Michigan Wolverines Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald looks on during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday the team has hired Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator.

Macdonald spent seven seasons with the Ravens from 2014 to 2020 working as a defensive backs coach, defensive assistant and most recently a linebackers coach. He started out as a defensive coaching intern in 2014.

“Mike is one of us – a Raven through and through,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL.”

McDonald is of the new breed of #NFL "wunderkind" coaches. Finance & masters degree in sports management at UGA & while in college he coached a local high school team. Youngest Ravens D coordinator ever at age 34. Coaches & front offices going w young, smart talent #Analytics https://t.co/UpUDhAmgxE — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 28, 2022

Macdonald left Baltimore to join Michigan as a defensive coordinator under Coach Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh’s brother. There, according to ESPN, he “proved to be one of the most impactful [hires] in all of college football last season.”

The Wolverines went 12-2, won the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and earned their first trip to the College Football Playoff in the 2021 season. Michigan’s defense was top 20 this year in yards per game, compared to 87th in 2020.

Under Macdonald, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson rose to the top of draft boards, with CBS Sports projecting him at No. 2 overall. Pass-rusher David Ojabo is also projected as a potential first-round pick.

“Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country’s best defenses at Michigan last year,” John Harbaugh said. “He is a proven play-caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore.”

The announcement comes after the Ravens parted ways with Don “Wink” Martindale last week.