First Alert WeatherBlizzard Warning In Effect For Parts Of The Eastern Shore
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annie, Baltimore, Carjacking, Dog Rescued, Stolen Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annie, the dog stolen in a Baltimore carjacking early Friday, has been reunited with her owner, Conrad Heinz.

Annie can’t stop wiggling her butt since being reunited with Heinz Saturday, he told WJZ.

READ MORE: Pandemic Plans: How To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Maryland

The 3-year-old brindle pit bull mix was in Heinz’s car when it was stolen at about 3 a.m. on Pimlico Road and Cold Spring Lane.

The suspect is in custody, and the car was not damaged.

 

READ MORE: Cold Blue Issued As Maryland Deals With Winds, Frigid Temperatures

Annie. Photo Courtesy of Conrad Heinz

Annie’s rescue. Photo Courtesy of Conrad Heinz

 

MORE NEWS: Ocean City Hit With 14 Inches Of Snow From Nor'easter

 

CBS Baltimore Staff