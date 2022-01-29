BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annie, the dog stolen in a Baltimore carjacking early Friday, has been reunited with her owner, Conrad Heinz.
Annie can't stop wiggling her butt since being reunited with Heinz Saturday, he told WJZ.
The 3-year-old brindle pit bull mix was in Heinz’s car when it was stolen at about 3 a.m. on Pimlico Road and Cold Spring Lane.
The suspect is in custody, and the car was not damaged.
Annie. Photo Courtesy of Conrad Heinz
Annie’s rescue. Photo Courtesy of Conrad Heinz
