BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy snow and whipping winds are centered over the Eastern Shore as a rapidly intensifying storm is barreling up the coast.

Northwest winds between 20 and 30 mph are blowing sideways east of the Bay and that is reducing visibility dramatically.

That will make driving very dangerous today.

Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester Counties are under Blizzard Warnings until 7 p.m.

The rest of the Eastern Shore is under a Winter Storm Warning through noon.

Parts of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil and Harford counties, as well as Baltimore city, are under Winter Weather Advisories, but only very light snow is falling.

As of 6:14 a.m. Saturday morning, Baltimore County has picked up about 1 1/2 inches of snow.

The strong winds will be a more lasting effect of this Nor’easter throughout Saturday.

Winds may exceed 40 mph, making it feel like the single digits to near zero.

