Firefighters embrace each other after a deceased firefighter was pulled out of a building collapse while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People gathered in Baltimore’s Mount Clare neighborhood to attend a prayer vigil for three fallen firefighters on Sunday.

The firefighters— Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo—died on Jan. 24 after a vacant rowhome caught fire in the 200 block of South Stricker Street. Part of the house collapsed on four firefighters who had entered the building after receiving a report that someone was trapped inside of it.

The fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was hospitalized in critical condition at Shock Trauma but was released from the hospital on Jan. 27.

“We pray for Kenny, we pray for Kelsey, we pray for Paul,” Fire Chief Niles Ford said. “We pray that you welcomed them in your arms and you said well done, thy good and faithful servant.”

City and community leaders came together to offer prayers to the fire department and the families who lost a loved one.

“Risking your life for someone you don’t know is the greatest form of love mankind has ever seen,” Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Among those who led in prayer was 7-year-old Rock Church Academy student Keagan Earhan.

“I would say don’t be sad and discouraged because God is with us no matter what,” Earhan said.

The second-grade student also offered the fire department letters from classmates.

On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan will present memorial citations at two fire stations in Baltimore in honor of the firefighters.

While a tough week lies ahead, investigators are not letting up in their search for details surrounding the events that led to the deadly fire. The Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has identified a person of interest in connection to it.

The agency has released two images of the person captured on surveillance cameras and offered a reward of $20,000.

That reward has increased to $100,000 as Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, and Hogan pledged to add thousands of dollars to the money pot.

Investigators are still seeking pictures or videos of the fire that may have been procured by bystanders. You can submit this request using ATFtips@atf.gov.