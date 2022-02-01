BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A fourth person has died of injuries suffered in Monday’s head-on crash in Bel Air, authorities said Tuesday.
The deadly, two-vehicle crash happened about 1:40 p.m. on the Bel Air Bypass on Route 1 near Spring Rock Road, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers said a Toyota RAV4 was heading north when the driver tried to pass another vehicle, crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a Honda Civic.
Afterward, the Toyota rolled over on its side and caught fire. Troopers arriving on scene extinguished the flames and removed the Toyota's driver and passengers.
The Honda’s driver and passenger—Craig Faunce, 34, and Allison Faunce, 35—and a Toyota passenger, 73-year-old Mary Catherine Blosse, died at the scene.
The Toyota’s driver, 54-year-old Mary Yvonne Mejia, and a second passenger, 53-year-old Victoria Lynn Kendall of Baltimore, were airlifted to Shock Trauma.
Mejia later died of her injuries. Kendall's condition was unclear Tuesday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.