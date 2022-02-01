BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University has ordered a shelter-in-place due to a bomb threat it received around 6:00 a.m. this morning.
The campus is on lockdown and will be closed for the day.
Classes will be held virtually and office functions will be handled via telework for the rest of the day, the university told WJZ.
This marks the second bomb threat to an HBCU in the past 24 hours.
We will update you as this story develops.

CAMPUS ALERT: Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation. Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework. pic.twitter.com/O9SXT4tWBt
— Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) February 1, 2022