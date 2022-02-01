CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University has ordered a shelter-in-place due to a bomb threat it received around 6:00 a.m. this morning.

The campus is on lockdown and will be closed for the day.

Classes will be held virtually and office functions will be handled via telework for the rest of the day, the university told WJZ.

This marks the second bomb threat to an HBCU in the past 24 hours.

We will update you as this story develops.

