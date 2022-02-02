BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Speaking out the Baltimore Convention Center before Wednesday’s memorial service, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said the city has support from around the world as the fire department mourns the loss of three fallen firefighters.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo are being honored Wednesday after they died on Jan. 24 following a partial collapse that trapped them in a burning, vacant home in West Baltimore.

Ford said people from as far away as Canada and California have come to Baltimore, and he’s received texts from people in England and Asian countries.

The mayor said President Joe Biden called to offer his support.

Both Scott and Ford said today is about honoring Butrim, Sadley and Lacayo after they made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Today is really about them, and their families, and lifting them up and supporting them, giving them the hero’s send-off that they deserve, and giving them the respect that they deserve,” said Scott.

“Today is the day that we pay homage to the sacrifice of the lives of these heroes and and this shero, for all they did for the city, for all they’ve done with their family, for the kind of people they just are,” said Ford.

The chief thanked all the fire departments outside of Baltimore who came into the city to work Wednesday so the entire Baltimore City Fire Department could attend the memorial service downtown.