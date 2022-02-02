BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in more than two centuries, the entire Baltimore City Fire Department is out of service on Wednesday.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management is working with agencies statewide to fill in so that every member of the city fire department can attend a memorial service for three fallen firefighters.

It marks the only time in the fire department’s 225-year history that all of its members have been sidelined, the agency tweeted.

As many as 15,000 to 20,000 firefighters, including those traveling from across the country, are expected to be in attendance for the memorial, as WJZ reported.

For the first time in its 225 year history, the entire Baltimore City Fire Department is out of service. In an incredible feat, coordinated by @MDMEMA, units from all corners of Maryland & DC will be covering calls so every BCFD member can attend the #BCFDFallenHeroes Service. pic.twitter.com/KPBOAABRtn — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 2, 2022

They will be among thousands who gather Wednesday morning at the Baltimore Convention Center to pay their final respects to three Baltimore firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice last week.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died in the line of duty Jan. 24 after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning, vacant home in West Baltimore, a tragedy that has sparked a new campaign to address the city’s vacancy problem.

A fourth firefighter caught in the collapse, John McMaster, was rescued from the rubble and survived. McMaster was released from Shock Trauma three days later.

The memorial service will be held at the convention center at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. From the convention center, the late firefighters’ bodies will be escorted to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, a 70-acre cemetery in Timonium.

If you would like to help the families of these fallen heroes, the Baltimore City Fire Foundation is accepting donations on their behalf. The foundation routinely raises money for the families of firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

