DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for new information on a Dundalk murder that happened nearly a year ago.
Rosario “Tony” Valenti was leaving a Papas Smokehouse around midnight on Feb. 26, 2021 when he was stabbed in the parking lot, police said. He died a week later.
Police believe there were patrons in the parking lot at the time of the murder, but that they left before officers arrived.
Anyone with information in the murder is asked to contact the Baltimore County Homicide Unit at 410-887-3943 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.