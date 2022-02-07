BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced Monday it is resuming its sports and fitness programs after they were suspended for more than a month due to COVID-19.

The reinstatement of parks and recreation-hosted programs and activities comes nearly eight weeks after the city suspended them as part of its effort to bring the spread of COVID-19 cases under control. The suspension included winter sports leagues, rec center athletic games and open gym activities.

With BCRP programs now back up and running, players, parents and coaches are encouraged to contact their neighborhood rec center or BCRP’s athletics division for information on their respective programs, practice times and free play hours.

Additionally, the recreation and parks department said it is adding more than 75 new community-based programs to its out-of-school time offerings through its partnership with the Family League of Baltimore. Programs are offered in dance and fitness, arts, STEM, and mental wellness and mentoring, among other areas.

The additional offerings were made possible in large part thanks to a $1 million investment the Family League of Baltimore made in the department last summer to support out-of-school-time programs.

In a statement, BCRP Executive Director Reginald Moore said he is proud of “staff for diligently coming together to address the needs of our residents who rely on our spaces and services as we navigate through the uncertainty of the pandemic.”