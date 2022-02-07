BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fewer than 1,200 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the statewide positivity rate hovers just above 6%, according to data released Monday by the Maryland Department of Health.

Maryland added 772 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 965,328 since the pandemic began.

With hospitalizations increasing by 10, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals stands at 1,153. The statewide positivity rate has dipped to 6.12%, a 0.04% decrease since Sunday.

The statewide death toll rose by 21 in the last day, bringing the tally to 13,486 since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed this week Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week and is asking Marylanders to show their gratitude for frontline healthcare workers’ tireless efforts throughout the pandemic.

Maryland recently emerged from a 30-day state of emergency issued by Hogan in response to elevated hospitalizations and infections that pushed many hospitals to capacity levels.

Over the past few weeks, Hogan also issued executive orders aimed at shoring up workforces in nursing homes, hospitals and emergency medical services.

Despite these efforts, the Maryland Hospital Association has said that hospitals continue to struggle with staffing issues. That includes roughly 3,900 nursing vacancies, a 50% increase since late August.

Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland, 910 are adults in acute care and 224 are adults in intensive care. Fourteen children are in acute care and five more are in the ICU, state data show.

There are 4,414,637 Marylanders fully vaccinated and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 94.9% of the state’s adults have gotten at least one dose. When you factor in children age 5 and older, 89.4% of the population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state has administered 11,136,852 million doses of the vaccine.

Of those, 4,652,186 are first doses, 1,477 in the last 24 hours. Another 4,081,825 are second doses,1,747 in the past day. A total of 332,812 Marylanders have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 38 in the past day.

The state has administered 2,070,029 boosters, 4,416 in the past 24 hours.