BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police identified 17-year-old Christian Johnson as the victim in a fatal shooting in Columbia on Saturday night.
Detectives are offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case, police said Monday.
On Saturday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Hickory Log Circle for the report of a shooting and found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Howard County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators do not have information on a suspect and continue to look into the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.