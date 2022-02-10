BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials and loved ones held a ceremony Thursday paying tribute to Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, six years to the day after they were killed in the line of duty.

Flags were lowered, taps were played and a moment of silence was observed at the Harford County government building as attendees gathered to honor the memories of Dailey and Logsdon, who were gunned down on Feb. 10, 2016.

“It’s important that we never forget the sacrifice they made for our citizens,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler, who knew both men well.

The deputies were responding to a report of a man acting strangely at an Abingdon restaurant that day. Dailey was shot in the head when he went inside to investigate. The shooter, 68-year-old David Evans, shot Logsdon as he fled the scene before he was shot and killed by other deputies.

The tragedy, which unfolded shortly before noon as the restaurant was packed with a lunch crowd, left a lasting impression on the Harford County community.

“We had never had this type of killing of two of our officers for hundreds of years,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “So for Harford County, it was kind of a turning point, a kind of loss of innocence.”

Since that day, Glassman said, he has made a point of reflecting on Dailey and Logsdon every year on the anniversary of their deaths. He said it’s also a time he spends thinking about the sacrifices other first responders have made.

“It only takes a few minutes to remember. And sometimes it only needs a few minutes to remember a lifetime of service, and a lot of these folks have given a lifetime of service for us,” Glassman said.

Dailey, a 30-year veteran, and Logsdon, a 16-year veteran, were remembered last year and the year before that with blood drives held in their honor.

Even as six years have passed since the deputies’ deaths, Sheriff Gahler said the tragedy had a dramatic impact on the local community because “so many people were involved, were there, were witnesses.”

“We live in a very safe community, we have record low crime, so this isn’t the kind of thing that’s the norm for Harford County,” Gahler said. “But it just goes to show you that anything…these terrible things can happen anywhere in our country.”

It was also deeply personal for Gahler, who had known Logsdon since he became sheriff and Dailey for more than 30 years. He described both as great men.

“Both had served the country and, you know, came back to the local community and served their citizens,” the sheriff said. “So a horrific event and one that we will never forget to say thank you for your service.”