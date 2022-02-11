BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catholic schools in the region will adopt an optional mask policy next week in jurisdictions where no mandate is in place, the Archdiocese of Baltimore said Friday.

Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties recently let their mask mandates expire, and Howard County lifted its policy ,but an indoor mandate remains in place in Baltimore City.

According to an article in the Catholic Review, the official outlet of the archdiocese, James Sellinger, chancellor of Catholic schools, and Dr. Donna Hargens, superintendent of Catholic schools, announced the policy.

The change goes into effect Monday, Feb. 14. Previously, masks were required in all Catholic schools.

In a letter, Sellinger and Hargens wrote the change comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has declined since the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“The movement to parental choice masking is about a parent’s personal accountability and responsibility for the health and wellbeing of their children,” they wrote.

Independent Catholic schools such as Calvert Hall College High School, St. Frances Academy and Notre Dame Preparatory School will develop their own policies, according to the Catholic Review.

Schools will continue to offer rapid tests and surveillance testing of students, and anyone displaying COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms is encouraged to stay home, Sellinger and Hargens wrote.

According to its site, the Archdiocese of Baltimore enrolls 24,000 students at its 40 elementary and middle schools, 18 high schools, and one early learning center. The organization has schools in Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Washington counties, as well as Baltimore City.

On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan called on the Maryland State Board of Education to drop its mask mandate at public schools.