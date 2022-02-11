BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Saturday in honor of Wendi Winters, one of five Capital Gazette staffers killed in a 2018 newsroom attack and a volunteer with the humanitarian organization.
Scott R. Salemme, the CEO for Chesapeake Red Cross, told The Washington Post in 2018 that Winters, an editor, community reporter and columnist for the Capital Gazette, had donated 11 gallons of blood since 1999. She also served as an organizer for the group.
“Wendi invested her time helping those in need,” the American Red Cross said in a news release. “She educated the public on the critical need for blood and platelet transfusions for those undergoing cancer treatment, sickle cell treatment and other patient care.”
According to the organization's National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region chapter, about 340 pints of blood must be collected daily to keep up with the demand at more than 50 area hospitals.
On Saturday, the 8th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. The drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arundel Ballroom.
Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code ForWendi.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Mild Weather Continues
Earlier this year, the organization said it is dealing with the worst blood shortage it has seen in over a decade.