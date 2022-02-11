BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler will not be returning to the team, the university said Friday, days after reports surfaced that prostitution charges against him have been dropped.
In January, the student newspaper reported Shingler was arrested last October and charged with two counts of procuring or soliciting or offering to procure or solicit prostitution or assignation.
Three days before news of the charges surfaced, Shingler was suspended for 30 days due to a “violation of his employment agreement,” according to The Diamondback.
The University of Maryland athletic department declined to comment on whether the suspension was related to the charges.
On Feb. 7, Hagerstown, Maryland NBC affiliate WDVM reported the charges against Shingler were dropped and the case no longer appeared in court records.
The university said the first-year assistant at Maryland will be paid the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of April.
A native of Bladensburg, Shingler came to the Terrapins in June after five years as an assistant at South Carolina, according to his university biography. Before working for the Gamecocks, Shingler was the assistant coach at Towson from 2012-2016.
Shingler was a three-year starter at St. Augustine’s College, where he earned a degree in communications in 2005.