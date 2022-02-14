BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has delayed the release of footage from a fatal police shooting in Crofton last month so its unit that investigates deadly incidents involving law enforcement can continue conducting interviews.

The Independent Investigations Division typically makes public body-worn camera footage within 14 days of an incident.

“To ensure witness interviews are not compromised by their viewing of external evidence, the release of the body-worn camera footage from the January 30th shooting will be delayed,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Dyonta Quarles Jr., 20, was fatally shot Jan. 30 by Anne Arundel County Police Officer First Class J. Ricci.

Anne Arundel County police said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Danville Court after a report of family violence.

Quarles’ mother called 911, saying she was having a dispute with her adult son, who would not allow her to leave a bedroom, authorities said.

After forcing entry into the home, officers went to an upstairs bedroom where they confronted the Quarles.

Police ordered Quarles to the ground, but a struggle ensued when officers tried to handcuff him. Ricci used his stun on Quarles, but it had no effect.

He then fired his gun at Quarles, killing him.

Ricci, who was injured during the incident, is a three-year veteran of the police department who has 11 years of law enforcement experience.