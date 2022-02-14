BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Towson University has tapped Dr. Steven Eigenbrot to serve as the school’s director of athletics, replacing Tim Leonard, who left in December after eight years leading the Tigers, said president Kim Schatzel.

Eigenbrot, a deputy athletics director at South Carolina, is scheduled to start March 28.

“Steve is a proven leader who shares TU’s commitment to excellence in the classroom, in the community and in competition for our student-athletes,” Schatzel said in a statement. “I have every confidence he will hit the ground running as he works with TU Athletics’ coaches, staff, student-athletes, university partners, alumni and supporters to strengthen TU’s position as a premier mid-major collegiate athletic program.”

Barry Gossett, former vice chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents and Fran Soistman, former chair of the university’s board of visitors, co-chaired a nationwide search for Leonard’s replacement.

In a statement, Gossett lauded Eigenbrot’s experience in the SEC and his familiarity with the region after getting his bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland.

“Coming from a major SEC program, but with a knowledge of Maryland and the region, he’s poised to make Towson University a destination for talented student-athletes, coaches and staff, and a home for championships for years to come,” he said.

A native of southern Pennsylvania, Eigenbrot said in a statement he’s looking forward to returning to the area.

“I started my career in athletics about 20 years ago here in Maryland and I could not think of a better opportunity for our family to return to the area given Towson’s leadership and the future of competitive excellence that awaits us,” he said. “I am excited to get to work, building on the strong foundation that exists here at TU and collaborating with the array of stakeholders across the Towson and greater Baltimore communities.”

Under Leonard, the women’s basketball, women’s indoor track, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, women’s volleyball, and swimming and diving teams all won titles in their respective conferences.

He also oversaw the construction of Tiger Stadium, the Tiger Softball Stadium and the TU Field Hockey Complex. and improvements to Johnny Unitas Stadium, SECU Arena, and John B. Schuerholz Park.

At South Carolina, Eigenbrot directed the $22.5 million renovation of the football team’s Williams-Brice Stadium and lead the athletic department’s $248 million Garnet Way Campaign fundraiser. He was promoted to deputy administrator in November, according to South Carolina.

Prior to joining the Gamecocks in 2010, Eigenbrot directed the annual fund for University of Nevada-Las Vegas Athletics.

Eigenbrot has a doctorate in higher education leadership from UNLV and a masters in sport administration and business administration from Ohio University.

Towson is scheduled to hold an introductory press conference for Eigenbrot on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The university has 19 NCAA Division I teams with 600 student-athletes and 100 staff members.